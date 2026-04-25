Former Tennessee and Tulane receiver Chris Brazzell II has been selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. An NFL legacy, Brazzell’s father was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 1998.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound Brazzell II is a dynamic, big-play threat who led the SEC averaging 84.8 receiving yards per game and 16.4 yards per catch as a redshirt junior in 2025. Brazell’s team-leading 1,017 receiving yards and nine touchdowns also ranked him among the Top 2 in the SEC last season to finish as a first-team All-SEC selection and third-team AP All-American pick.

Brazzell totaled 2,061 yards and 16 touchdowns on 135 catches while starting 28 of his 38 games played across his last three seasons at Tennessee and Tulane, including starting 20 of his 25 games in Knoxville.

Brazzell II originally signed with Tulane as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Midland Christian (Midland, Texas), where he was ranked as the No. 165 receiver and No. 1,134 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Following a breakout redshirt freshman season with the Green Wave in 2023, Brazzell II entered the portal and signed with Tennessee as a four-star transfer in the 2024 cycle, where he was the No. 7 receiver and No. 39 player in the portal, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Chris Brazzell II

Given his natural size at 6-4 and elite speed with a 4.37-second 40-yard at the 2026 NFL Combine, Brazzell is widely considered a potential Day 2 gem. In fact, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compares Brazzell to Green Bay Packers wideout Christian Watson and projects the Vols playmaker as a likely third-round pick.

Zierlein highlighted Brazzell’s physical status as a “tall target with big hands and a wide-catch radius” who is “able to stem and stride into separation on posts/over-routes.” He also pointed to Brazzell’s continued development as a route-runner in 2025 as a reason for NFL teams to believe the best is yet to come.

“Long-limbed ‘Z’ receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside. Brazzell’s 2025 tape shows the game slowing down for him, allowing the production to catch up with the traits,” Zierlein wrote of Brazzell. “He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. He’s adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks. He’s a more competent route runner than most field-stretcher types, but he needs to become more physical on contested targets underneath. Brazzell didn’t see many in-your-face press challenges this past season, but he’s likely to get an early taste of it as a pro. Two-high shells and zone-heavy looks can shrink his snap-to-snap impact, but the quick-strike potential is real.”