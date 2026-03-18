The Carolina Panthers are signing former Philadelphia Eagles running back AJ Dillon to a one-year deal, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday. Dillon, 27, is joining Carolina after spending the 2025 season in Philadelphia.

Dillon appeared in seven games this past season, rushing for 60 yards on 12 carries. He hauled in three passes for 21 yards.

Dillon will look to carve out a bigger role with the Panthers, who saw Rico Dowdle exit in free agency. Dowdle, Carolina’s leading rusher this past season, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina’s running back room now consists of Dillon, Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Trevor Etienne.

Dillon, when healthy, has shown the ability to produce out of the backfield. He missed the entirety of the 2024 season with a neck injury. The previous four seasons saw him split carries with Aaron Jones on the Green Bay Packers.

Dillon rushed for 2,488 yards on 4.1 yards per carry, to go along with 16 touchdowns during his Packers tenure. He had a career-high 803 rushing yards in 2021.

Panthers staying active, bringing in AJ Dillon

The Panthers continue to make additions in free agency, looking to build upon a 2025 season that saw them win the NFC South for the first time since 2015. Carolina made a couple of big splashes, signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal and linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal.

“I think that what the team was able to accomplish last year was extremely impressive,” Phillips said. “And I think everybody kind of recognized the organization as a contender and somebody, a team that’s up and coming. I think that Dan [Morgan, general manager] did an awesome job of who he signed, and I’m just excited to come in and contribute to what the team was already doing in the upwards trajectory of what the organization was doing.”