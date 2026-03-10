The Carolina Panthers are set to pick up a veteran on the offensive line. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the franchise is signing Luke Fortner, who most recently played for the division rival New Orleans Saints.

Per Pelissero, the deal for Fortner is a one-year deal. It will be worth up to $4.75 million.

Fortner is entering his fifth year in the league. He originally suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 65 overall pick.

Following a three-year stint in Jacksonville, Luke Fortner was traded to New Orleans in exchange for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. Fortner began the season as a backup in New Orleans but started the final 10 games of the season at center after Erik McCoy was injured.

Before he was drafted, Fortner spent his entire college career at Kentucky. He played in 55 career games, making 36 consecutive starts by the end of his career.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Luke Fortner was a three-star recruit and the No. 1,008 overall prospect in the country in the 2016 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He checked in as the No. 82 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 49 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Sylvania (OH) Sylvania Northview.

Carolina Panthers land Devin Lloyd

The Carolina Panthers have reached an agreement to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Lloyd’s deal with Carolina is three years for $45 million.

Lloyd, 27, was arguably the top linebacker on the free agency market coming off a career year with the Jaguars in 2025. Lloyd, the 2022 first-round selection, compiled 81 tackles (35 solo), five interceptions, seven PBUs and 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded him third out of 88 linebackers. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In four seasons, Lloyd has 436 tackles (230 solo), nine interceptions, 26 PBUs and 3.5 sacks. Lloyd had his best season at the right time and will cash in with the Panthers, while leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Jaguars’ defense.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.