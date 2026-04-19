Carson Hocevar calls for No. 77 team to lock in at Kansas so he can 'pass' competitors and 'flip them off'

Carson Hocevar is confident in what his No. 77 Chevrolet can do in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Hocevar, however, needs a little help from his team to allow him to go race for the win.

After another slow stop ahead of Stage 2, in which he went from eighth to 18th, Hocevar chimed in over the radio, “you’ve got to be f*cking kidding me.” He later called for his team to get it together so he could get back to passing and flipping off his fellow competitors.

“We’re way better than all these guys, so I’d appreciate the opportunity to pass them again and flip them off,” Hocevar said, via Richard Allen of Motorsports Report. “It’s a positive.”

Carson Hocevar has a lot of speed at Kansas

Hocevar looks to have a fast car at Kansas, and it began when his team unloaded. He qualified sixth for Sunday’s race and finished eighth in Stage 1.

After the issue on pit road set him back for Stage 2, Hocevar wasted no time going to work on getting his track position back. He quickly moved up inside the top-15, now looking to crack the top-10.

Hocevar has quietly gone about his business in 2026, entering Sunday’s race 13th in the points standings. His car has plenty of speed, and his successes in qualifying have set himself up well for race days. He has just two finishes outside the top-20, also compiling three top 10s and two top 5s.

Hocevar is well on his way to another solid finish. We’ll see just how far he can move up in Stage 3.