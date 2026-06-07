Carson Hocevar causes wreck that collects Denny Hamlin, multiple other drivers at Michigan

A wreck midway through Stage 2 at Michigan took out several drivers, and some other prominent drivers just avoided catastrophic damage. Denny Hamlin spun around but avoided major damage, continuing down the track after spinning 360 degrees in a pileup caused by Carson Hocevar coming off a restart.

The contact began after the three drivers to the front on the inside of the track got packed up, with the car of John Hunter Nemechek bouncing off the back bumper of the car in front of him. At that point, Carson Hocevar slammed into Nemechek’s back bumper, starting the big spin.

Hocevar appeared to be moving to his left to try to go three-wide, but had Nemechek in front of him. The contact caused the pin-balling action to begin.

There's a stack-up on the restart, and multiple cars are collected! pic.twitter.com/PWfgiYKVMk — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 7, 2026

Dale Earnhardt Jr. broke down the wreck on the Amazon Prime broadcast. He pinned blame on Carson Hocevar.

“He’s moving left to go three-wide, but he does know he’s about to make contact with that car in front of him,” Earnhardt said. “And he also knows, with the experience in these cars, that if he turns left while he makes that contact it’s absolutely going to turn the car in front of him. I don’t know that Hocevar can escape the disappointment that a lot of drivers are going to have here.”

For his part, Carson Hocevar seemed to be surprised that the cars in front of him came back to him so quickly. He explained on his team radio.

“I kind of just was like, ‘Oh sh*t,'” Hocevar said, as relayed by the Amazon Prime broadcast. “I thought somebody missed a shift.”

Hamlin also weighed in on the incident. He pointed to Carson Hocevar too.

“Man, Carson, whew…” Hamlin said, per Erik Estepp. “He gets so f*cking excited and just can’t help it.”

As a result of the wreck, Tyler Reddick‘s day was ended due to damage to the car. It was his first DNF of the season. He won the first stage at Michigan, his first stage win of the season.