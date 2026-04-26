Carson Hocevar won his first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday evening, blistering his way to the finish line at Talladega. Then he busted out a special treat for the fans.

Hocevar hopped halfway out of his car and fiddled around for several moments. The broadcast crew seemed a bit perplexed at first.

Then they ascertained what he was trying to do: Drive the car while hanging out the window. And he managed to pull it off. You have to watch it below to believe it.

Iconic. Carson Hocevar celebrates at Talladega hanging out the window. pic.twitter.com/Na2Qf3EPuE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

The fans, of course, roared their approval. Of course, there was one minor problem. It didn’t appear easy to stop the car. Carson Hocevar eventually drove it into the wall in front of the grandstands at Talladega.

He took a minor shock from the hit, but it only added to the moment. He was a Cup Series winner. He explained after the fact what it meant to win.

“I just, I feel like every time I’ve ever … just see the crowd, I never really got to hear them,” Carson Hocevar said of his victory celebration. “I’ve had this thought up for a while, and I’ve messed it up every which way to not be able to do it. I don’t care if it took 20 minutes or whatever, I was going to figure out how to do it. It took a while. I’m out of breath. But just I’m so thankful.”

Then the young Cup Series driver, who is assuredly a force to be reckoned with at this level going forward, explained what the win meant for him. He won for his family.

“This is the biggest dream I’ve ever thought of,” Carson Hocevar said. “Thank you, everybody! I couldn’t have done it in any better way. Hopefully my grandpa is watching. I’m just… my grandma died last year, so I’m so thankful that I can give my grandpa a trophy now. Wish my parents were here, but all thanks to Jeff Dickerson. We rode the Dente today, that’s for sure.”