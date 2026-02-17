Carson Hocevar eviscerates Carson Ware's NASCAR career after Daytona confrontation

Carson Hocevar had an eventful week at Daytona International Speedway which included taking part in this past Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. It’s what happened after the race that garnered the most attention.

Hocevar, standing by his No. 42 Chevrolet, was confronted by Carson Ware. The two had a run-in on the racetrack after the checkered flag, and Ware wasn’t happy. He accused Hocevar, who flipped him off and doored him, of tearing up his racecar.

Hocevar on Monday addressed the situation on a livestream. He laid into Ware’s NASCAR career, questioning if he wants to be a real racer or not.

“I thought it was funny he was mad about — basically they had to pay their bills and everything, but I tore their stuff up. I looked at their car after, and I was, ‘OK, but the nose is knocked off the thing, like, there’s a hole in the nose.’ That, I think, is a lot more expensive than not even a scuff mark,” Hocevar said.

“… I understand some people aren’t real racers, and they just wanna have it in their Instagram bio or say they’re a racer, so if you wanna ride in the back, whatever. Like, if you’re not any good, and you just wanna be a racecar driver, take care of the stuff, you know what I mean?”

Carson Ware didn’t hold back on Carson Hocevar after Daytona confrontation

Ware, after confronting Hocevar, spoke with TSJ Sports’ Noah Lewis, who caught the exchange between the two drivers on video. The middle finger didn’t bother Ware; everything else did.

“Yeah, so once the race was over and we took the checkered flag I was just kind of coasting back down to pit road,” Ware said. “I’m cool with people flipping me off, I’ve got thick skin. That’s fine with me. But I was just really displeased with Hocevar dooring our racecar and tearing up stuff after the race.

“Our guys at Barrett-Cope work really hard and they put a lot of hours into this stuff. I was just sticking up for my guys.”

Hocevar finished one spot behind Ware. Ware took 19th, while Hocevar finished 20th.