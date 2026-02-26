Carson Hocevar explains why he didn't text Christopher Bell, but did text Ryan Blaney after Atlanta dustups

Carson Hocevar addressed the dustups he had with Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney at the Atlanta NASCAR Cup Series race this past weekend. While speaking with Jeff Gluck on the Gluckcast, Hocevar explained why he didn’t reach out to Bell after making contact with him during the first overtime restart.

“I feel like we’re racing,” Carson Hocevar said. “I don’t know what me saying anything would do for him. I don’t really like the conversation stuff. I feel like if he has to race me harder, me saying anything is not really going to change that. …I feel like everything is on the racetrack, and the rest is just noise.”

Hocevar then explained why he sent a text to Blaney after running him into the fence at Atlanta. “I texted Blaney because I don’t like that stuff, even when I’m on the receiving end,” he said. “…Actions mean a lot more on the racetrack. I texted Blaney mainly because I was fighting demons in my race car at that point, and I pounded the fence in front of him. I just wanted to let him know why I did that. I was like. ‘I’m so sorry. I had to make them change my car, I was really, really tight, I knocked the fence down three times myself because I was so bad in dirty air.'”

Ryan Blaney reacts to Carson Hocevar’s text message

Blaney talked about the text on the Door Bumper Clear podcast and said he appreciated it. “I told him, ‘That’s appreciated,” Blaney said. “That goes further than you know of admitting, hey, sorry for doing that.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s all it takes is just a reach out, something like that is fine.’ … I didn’t have his number. He put his name at the bottom of it. … When I got that, I was like, ‘Alright, that means a lot, I accept your apology, and we’re fine.’”

Despite the dustups with Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney, Hocevar earned a P4 finish at Atlanta. He’s still looking for his first win in the Cup Series, but he has finished inside the top 20 in his first two races of the season, and he’s currently in fourth place in the standings.