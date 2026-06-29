Carson Hocevar feared being 'looked at for sports fixing' after Ty Dillon comments, Denny Hamlin incident at Sonoma

Carson Hocevar was relieved that Denny Hamlin defeated Ty Dillon at Sonoma to advance in NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. After the race, Hocevar opened up about making contact with Hamlin, who was facing Dillon in the first round of the tournament.

“I wasn’t even seeing I was hitting Denny, I was avoiding trying to knock my front end off when he was spinning. I was happy to hear that I wasn’t the difference maker of Ty beating Denny because I think I would be looked at for sports fixing, probably because of the way I was singing Ty’s praises. Ultimately, I apologize to them. I wasn’t trying to spin them.”

At the time of the contact, Denny Hamlin was running in the top 10. He finished the race in 26th, but it was still a good day for him because Tyler Reddick’s last-place finish led to Hamlin moving up to No. 1 in the Cup Series standings.

After the race, Hamlin told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic that he hadn’t seen who made contact with him, but once he sees it, he will have more thoughts. Hamlin’s team told him it was Carson Hocevar, but the footage also shows that it could have been Brad Keselowski.

Carson Hocevar says some drivers ‘take things way too seriously’

This was the second consecutive year that Hamlin and Dillon faced off in the first-round of the In-Season Challenge for the second consecutive year. Dillon, who was the No. 32 seed last year, beat Hamlin, who was involved in a wreck at Atlanta. This year, Dillon, who was the No. 31 seed, could not pull off the upset after finishing 35th at Sonoma.

Hocevar finished 11th at Sonoma and will advance to the second round of the In-Season challenge after beating Zane Smith, who finished 18th. The 23-year-old has rubbed some drivers the wrong way with his aggressive style on the track and poking fun at drivers on social media.

“I think some of these guys take things way too seriously at times. I like just having fun, I don’t know. Yeah, it’s so easy to get a lot of them riled up,” Hocevar told TNT Sports before the Sonoma race . “I just get to race how I want to race, I get to live how I want to live. Yeah, I love everything about it. And I get to run my own social media, and nobody complains. So I’m excited for it, and I get to just have fun.”

On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this story.