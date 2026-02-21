Kyle Busch took the win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, winning his third straight race at Atlanta in the series and his ninth all-time at the track. He got significant help from teammate Carson Hocevar.

Then, after the race, the two had a bit of extra fun. As Busch began his burnout toward the start-finish line, Hocevar was lurking in his own truck.

Once Busch settled on the track for a second, Hocevar drove up slowly and gave him a high five through the window netting, then did a burnout of his own. It was a nice showing of solidarity between the two teammates, who haven’t always loved each other on the track. Check it out below.

Carson Hocevar wanted to wingman the burnout for a second after that finish. That was awesome. https://t.co/zyh2mWi7ng pic.twitter.com/5cwWicVCYn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 21, 2026

“I don’t think I would, for anybody else than Jeff Dickerson, I don’t know, especially a year from here, I think that’s when he was hating my guts especially, in the Cup race, I don’t think I’d ever be excited watching a Kyle Busch truck win,” Cason Hocevar explained in an interview with FS1’s Kaitlyn Vincie after the race.

Busch led the race with several minutes remaining, as NASCAR called for the “adverse conditions” rule. That meant the race would end at 4:20, with the leader triggering a two-lap finish with no overtime after that point.

Just prior, Busch had given up the lead, dropping back to fourth. But he still had Carson Hocevar behind him. Hocevar was having his own issues in the truck, so he opted to play good teammate instead of trying to win the race himself.

“They kept warning me 245 water temp is when it starts shutting off, and I looked down and it’s about 250,” Hocevar said. “So I kept sputtering and the bottom kept surging and yeah, I had no shot to win the race. So if I wasn’t going to have a shot I was going to make sure the company had a shot. That was great.”

What unfolded after was a bit of extra fun. It’s not often you see a non-winning driver join in on the victory celebration.

“I went over to just high-five him because I thought it would be a good picture, be good for the marketing team and good for the social,” Carson Hocevar said with a smile. “That was a business decision right there to do that. I had fun.

“I wish there were a lot of truck guys that wanted to race more. They just wanted to sit on the top. I think I had my own fun and we had a blast. Me and Kyle worked great together. Yeah, I don’t think I’d ever, even as a kid, would have loved to watch Kyle win a truck race. But when Jeff Dickerson’s on the side and TWG and all these guys, it’s pretty good to watch him.”