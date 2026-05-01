Carson Hocevar: I went from ‘hating’ superspeedways to winning at Talladega

Carson Hocevar doesn’t just respect superspeedway racing nowadays, but he’s learned to embrace it. Appearing on The Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hocevar opened up about what makes places like Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona so unique, and how his own mindset has completely evolved over time.

“You play into the crowd a little bit when you walk into that place,” Hocevar said. “It’s just so funny, like I hated superspeedways.”

Alas, that might come as a surprise now. Coming up through the ranks, Hocevar admitted his approach was conservative, almost to a fault. In the Truck Series and even early in his Cup career, the strategy was simple, staying out of trouble, riding in the back and surviving.

“I was always riding in the back. … They kept telling me, ‘We can’t afford to wreck trucks,’” he explained. “Same deal in Cup. … I literally ran last the whole time and then finished like 10th or 15th.”

It worked for him, until it didn’t. A mechanical failure late in a race at Daytona changed everything. After spending an entire race playing it safe, Hocevar came away with nothing. That moment flipped a switch: “I was like, ‘This sucks. … I’m just going to actually race these things,’” he added.

Evidently, that decision marked a turning point. From that moment on, Hocevar began running up front, and the results followed. A runner-up finish in Atlanta, strong runs at Talladega and Daytona, and now, a breakthrough win have all come from a more aggressive, confident approach.

“I really enjoy these races because I’m never worried about car speed,” he said. “I just feel like it’s super driver dependent, but it’s so team dependent too.”

That balance is what makes superspeedway racing special. At tracks like Talladega, where the margins are razor-thin and momentum can shift in an instant, success isn’t just about horsepower. It’s about trust, in your spotter, your pit crew, your strategy and your instincts behind the wheel.

“Your pit crew has to be locked in, your crew chief, everybody has to be in sync,” Hocevar said. “That’s the most fun for me.”

Of course, then there’s the atmosphere. From the energy of the grandstands to the chaos on the track, Hocevar believes superspeedways deliver something few other venues can: “That buzzer-beater feel in racing. … You can really only expect it consistently at these superspeedways,” he said.

That’s what makes Talladega different. It’s not just a race. It’s a moment, and Hocevar is learning how to make the most of it. Like he did this past weekend.