Carson Hocevar looks back on overtime finish at Atlanta, admits it got away from him: 'I choked'

The Carson “Hurricane” Hocevar experience was on full display in Sunday’s Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. Hocevar went two laps down early in Stage 1 and managed to battle back to finish fourth.

There were plenty of things that went wrong for Hocevar in between, though he still found himself in contention to win all the way up until the second overtime restart. It was in that second overtime where Hocevar felt he choked away his first NASCAR Cup Series win. In the end, the Hurricane didn’t have any friends.

Hocevar was side-by-side with Tyler Reddick for the lead coming across the start-finish line. Chase Briscoe went with Reddick, a fellow Toyota driver, leaving Hocevar by himself up top. He shuffled to the back and his chance at taking the checkered flag was gone.

“I choked,” Hocevar told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “For our luck last year I was like, ‘Well, if we just race to the Busch Series length races, like Stage 2, basically, we’d be really good. Then it kind of goes to hell and a handbasket. But now, I guess we’re really, really good this year at just getting to the white flag leading. I went over to [Chase] Briscoe, and I just kind of laughed.

“I thought it was a great spot being on the top and everything, and I look in my mirror and I’m like, ‘Alright, perfect, he’s gonna come to me.’ They start going left, and I was confused for a second, and I look to my left and realized there was another Toyota, and he’s not gonna push me.”

Carson Hocevar had an eventful day at Atlanta

So, about those issues for Hocevar. There was a flat tire that saw him lose a couple of laps. His window blew out. He required two free passes to earn stage points in Stage 2. There was contact with Joey Logano and later in overtime with Christopher Bell.

It truly was the Hurricane Hocevar experience. Part of that experience is handing out apologies, of which Hocevar might have to give out several this week.

“Our car’s really fast to go two laps down, to get stage points and finish fourth. That’s good points for us,” Hocevar said. “I was taking every run. I don’t know — I’m sure I owe people apologies, but I think we’re all going for spaces and runs and everything. Luckily, all four tires were straight. My tow was knocked out but it still was pretty fast to finish fourth there.”

A fourth-place finish means a good points day. Hocevar has started strong to open the 2026 season; he’s not optimistic about next Sunday at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

“Pretty excited for our start of the year,” Hocevar said. “Now, I’m gonna go mess up a little bit on the road course and not be a total front contender and then hopefully get back to this running up front type of deal at Phoenix.”