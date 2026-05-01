Carson Hocevar not satisfied after first NASCAR Cup Series win, sets points goal

Carson Hocevar has already checked the biggest box of his young NASCAR Cup Series career. Now, he’s setting the next one moving forward.

Fresh off his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar isn’t suddenly shifting into unrealistic expectations or championship-or-bust talk. Instead, during an appearance on The Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 23-year-old laid out a goal that reflects both confidence and realism.

“I’d really like to finish top 12 in points,” Hocevar said. “I think that would be huge for us.”

That might not jump off the page, but it should. For a driver still building consistency at the Cup level, that kind of finish represents a full-season breakthrough. Hocevar even acknowledged that a top-10 would be significant, but emphasized that top 12 feels like the right benchmark for where his team currently stands.

“The top 10 would be really big, but really like 12th. … That’s a lot better goal for me right now,” he said.

As you can tell, that perspective is shaped by experience. Last season, Hocevar and his team showed flashes of speed, but struggled to string together results. From mechanical issues to bad breaks and inconsistency, it all derailed what could have been a much stronger campaign, ultimately leaving them in a position where winning was the only path forward.

“For us to make the playoffs, you had to win,” Hocevar said. “We’d put together a decent day and then something would go wrong.”

That’s what makes the Talladega win so important. Not just because it gets him closer to the postseason, but because it shifts the entire outlook of the season. Instead of chasing a single result, Hocevar can now focus on building something more sustainable across the schedule.

“We’re eighth right now,” he noted, a position that, under the current format, puts him in a strong spot, but doesn’t guarantee anything. That’s where the playoff conversation comes into play.

Hocevar admitted that the ever-changing “goalpost” of the standings can make it difficult to fully settle into a rhythm. Without multiple wins or playoff points, even a solid position can feel uncertain heading into the postseason: “If guys out back win. … It’s not a guarantee,” he said.

Still, there’s no confusion about what comes next. Win when you can. In the meantime, stack results when you can’t. And most importantly, keep moving forward. Because Hocevar has already proven he can deliver a moment. Now, he’s chasing a full season to match it.