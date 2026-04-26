Carson Hocevar has claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win. He outraced a packed two-lane field to the finish at the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega on Sunday afternoon.

Things got interesting in the final few laps when a late spin caused a three-lap shootout. Hocevar lined up on the inside lane against Chris Buescher, looking to secure his first win.

The caution came out with seven laps to go, when a bump from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. caused Carson Hocevar to get a bit off center. Hocevar came down and slammed into Erik Jones, sending him spinning.

That left just three laps to decide the race. On the restart, Hocevar got some help from Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon pushing from behind, and he survived a mad dash to the finish for the win.

CARSON HOCEVAR WINS AT TALLADEGA! pic.twitter.com/5B6WQFi87T — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

The Big One strikes at Talladega

While Carson Hocevar claimed the win on Sunday at Talladega, he did so against a very thinned-out field. The Big One claimed several drivers midway through the second stage of the race.

The wreck began when Ross Chastain bumped Bubba Wallace from the lead, sending Wallace spinning sideways and into the outside wall. From there, Wallace collected a handful of drivers and nearly the entire field was caught up in the wreck.

According to the FOX Sports broadcast, 26 drivers were involved in the wreck. The day was ruined for several contenders, including Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

It was a huge wreck. Wallace mostly took the blame for it at Talladega, though he was hardly at fault. He simply took the high road after a frustrating wreck.

“We’ve got to figure out how to be pushed better,” Wallace said. “So I take responsibility on that. We’ll have a good debrief and figure out what we can do to make our Toyotas a little bit better being pushed and maybe not have that happen. But appreciate Xfinity. We’ll go on to old Texas and have some fun.”