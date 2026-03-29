Carson Hocevar reacts to Bubba Wallace driving through him at Martinsville

Carson Hocevar shared his reaction to Bubba Wallace driving through him during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville on Sunday. After the incident, Hocevar spoke to his team and said he “got destroyed.” He then said it was “frustrating” before apologizing to his team.

Hocevar’s team member said Wallace ran over him and “lost his mind.” He then told Hocevar they would “focus back on the mission,” and Hocevar said, “Yeah, all good.”

It’s not clear why Bubba Wallace ran through Carson Hocevar, but it was a costly move for him. Hoevear continued to race and finished 17th. Wallace suffered too much damage and did not finish the race.

Wallace may have been angry at Hocevar for something that happened earlier. Hocevar is known for his aggressive driving, but Wallace’s move took him out of the top 10 of the Chase standings.

Spire is a big believer in Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports, the team that Hocevar drives for, seems to have a lot of confidence in him after what happened before the start of the year. In early February, the Spire signed the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year to a multi-year contract extension.

“This shows we’re all committed and eager to race with each other for a long time,” Hocevar said in a team release at the time. “I think of Jeff (Dickerson, team co-owner) as a father figure, but the same could be said for Luke (Lambert, crew chief), Tyler (Green, spotter), Bill (Anthony, team president), and all the No. 77 guys. Everyone in the building has really become a family to me. Spire is such a different team now compared to how it was my rookie season, and especially when I made my debut in 2023. It’s fun to know I’m going to be around the Cup garage for a long time, and really a dream come true.”

Hocevar has put together a solid season. He has yet to win a race this year, but has finished fourth at Atlanta and Darlington. His worst finish in seven races was 22nd at Las Vegas.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.