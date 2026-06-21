Carson Hocevar reacts to Austin Hill wrecking with Shane van Gisbergen: 'I guess he wins the bounty'

Following a hard wreck that took top contender Shane van Gisbergen off the track for the day, Carson Hocevar dipped into his comedy bag to pull out a classic one-liner. Hocevar had been running near the front of the pack for much of the race but, like most, had trouble getting around van Gisbergen, the road course warrior.

Now, with van Gisbergen in the garage, he no longer has to worry about it. And he was low-key stoked as he listened to what happened on his team radio.

“Really it was Austin Hill,” one of Hocevar’s crew members told him on the radio. “Front row and it looked like he just missed Turn 1 and stuffed the 97 in the fence.”

Carson Hocevar didn’t miss a beat. He quickly chimed in.

“Ah, damn,” he said. “I guess he wins the bounty.”

The meaning, even if in jest, was pretty clear. Shane van Gisbergen is awfully hard to beat on road courses.

In fact, he’s become so dominant in the format that many drivers often feel like they’re racing for second place at best. Sunday’s race seemed to be shaping up as more of the same, though drivers like Connor Zilisch, Austin Hill, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher were making it a little tougher than usual on Sunday at San Diego.

In any case, Carson Hocevar will be hoping he can capitalize on van Gisbergen’s absence. At the time of this writing, the driver of the No. 77 was in sixth place as Stage 2 came to a close.

Could Carson Hocevar secure a key win and improve his positioning in the Chase standings? It’s the time of year where every point matters — and every win is massive.

As for the big wreck that claimed van Gisbergen and race leader Zilisch, Hill did seem to admit fault. He said on his team radio that his brakes locked up on him, causing him to come down the track in the turn to hit Zilisch and send him into the wall.