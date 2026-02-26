Carson Hocevar reacts to Richard Petty comparing him to Dale Earnhardt, sends warning to those seeking payback

Richard Petty, arguably the greatest driver in NASCAR history, made a big statement about Carson Hocevar on this week’s “Petty Race Recap.” Petty said that Hocevar’s driving style reminds him of fellow seven-time Cup Series champion, Dale Earnhardt.

“Boy, that 77 [Hocevar]. … Right now, a lot of things he’s getting by with or doing is not really that wrong,” Petty said. “If I go back and watch him run and stuff, he reminds me of Dale Earnhardt. Earnhardt learned to get by with that stuff. And the boy in the 77, he’s just going to have to learn to get by with the things that he’s doing.”

That’s a big comparison, though one that has continued to gain traction throughout Hocevar’s early career in NASCAR. It meant a lot coming from Petty, Hocevar told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.

“I did and it’s super cool,” Hocevar said Thursday on the Gluckcast. “I love old races, like, I love 2000s, 1990s, even the 80s. So, it’s been really cool. I didn’t even know Rick Mast had a podcast, and he talked about it. I get tagged in all these clips, you know, and I was just kind of laughing, and I made the joke to my buddy because I was like, ‘Hey, I might not be everybody’s favorite driver, but I’m their favorite driver’s favorite driver.’

“I don’t know, I’m just out there racing. I’m not out there, like, ‘Which famous race car driver am I gonna play pretend today about?’ I’m just racing, and I am gonna be super aggressive, and I’m not thinking how I can play mental mind games and get away with this or how can I do this. I’m just getting after it.”

No, there is not an “Intimidator” in today’s sport. There is, however, a “Hurricane,” and it’s the Spire Motorsports driver. NBC‘s Leigh Diffey gave Hocevar the nickname and it’s stuck. The way he races each and every week shows it’s a deserved moniker.

Earnhardt had his enemies, the same way Hocevar has his. The list is long, and it now includes Christopher Bell after Hocevar dumped him during overtime of this past Sunday’s race at Atlanta.

Several veteran drivers have warned Hocevar that he will one day receive the same treatment he gives his competitors. Hocevar has a message for those who want the smoke, but they might not like it, he said.

“If anybody wants to settle the score or whatever — I don’t know if they’re gonna like this but anytime I do it unintentionally, right, I’m just like, ‘Sorry, there was intention.’ … If anybody wants to settle the score, that’s intention, and I feel like that’s two points on the scorecard versus mine being one and then we’re not really even,” Hocevar said. “That’s how I always looked at it.”