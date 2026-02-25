Carson Hocevar responds to critics, defends aggressive racing style after Atlanta controversy
When Carson Hocevar gets behind the wheel of a race car, you can expect him to be the most aggressive driver in the field. That’s who Hocevar is, and there’s been no evidence to suggest that’s changing any time soon.
But as the on-track incidents continue to pile up, the criticism of his driving style only gets louder. We’ve seen it coming out of this past Sunday’s race at Atlanta, in which Hocevar put on a show, yes, but also made an aggressive move in overtime that left Christopher Bell with a wrecked race car.
To Hocevar, it’s all a part of racing. He’s aggressive, but he also feels he’s calculated in the decisions he makes.
“I think we all just race,” Hocevar said Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think everyone races me very aggressively at times, and I feel like I do the same. Obviously, I’m probably a little bit more on the take side, but I think Bowman Gray and Daytona and Atlanta, I feel like it was very calculated in what I wanted to do.”
Carson Hocevar went for it all at Atlanta and came up short
Hocevar went for it at Atlanta, looking to secure his first NASCAR Cup Series win. On the first overtime restart, Bell started on the outside of the front row. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall. Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the season. Hocevar, meanwhile, finished fourth.
Hocevar saw a hole open up. But, once he got there, it was closed, he admitted.
“Obviously, that green-white-checkered [at Atlanta], when you have two Toyotas in front of you [and] three Chevys behind you, I’m going to be getting pushed very aggressively. And then our No. 1 motive is try to lead our lane and get us going,” Hocevar said. “Felt like that was definitely an aggressive move, but I felt like it’s a little bit of I hit him as hard as I could last year to get him help in the middle.
“I probably was thinking I could find the middle there. For how fast I got shot in there, it was open. I felt like it was open but by the time I got there, it was already closed.”
It was a split-second decision Hocevar had to make, one of hundreds if not thousands a driver has to each race. Hocevar was committed and even though it didn’t work out, it’s better than “half-assing it,” he said.
“When you’re making split-second decisions, you have to be fully committed one way or another,” Hocevar said. “I feel like a lot of times when you’re half-assing it, that’s when you tend to find yourself in trouble more times than not. I felt like I was committed to a lot of moves last week and for the thousands of moves we’re doing non-stop, I’m bound to get a few wrong.”