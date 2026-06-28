Carson Hocevar responds to drivers critical of his social media: 'These guys take things way too seriously'

Kyle Larson made headlines this week when the two-time Cup Series champion directly called out fellow NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for his “immature” approach to social media.

“He’s more immature than what his age is. I have his little Twitch stream thing pop up on my Instagram feed every now and then, and I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy is like an 8-year-old,’” Larson said of Hocevar on the latest episode of Racin’ With The Boys, via Heavy.com. “That’s where I lose a little bit of respect because I’m like, ‘This guy could be the future of our sport, and he’s acting like he’s eight years old.”

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Hocevar clapped back at Larson’s viral comments by responding to an X/Twitter post highlighting his second-place qualifying start during Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, Calif., just ahead of Larson’s No. 5: “they [for real] let an 8 year old qualify on the front row.”

Kyle Larson called him out, so Carson Hocevar said 'hold my apple juice'. 😅 pic.twitter.com/PFmDB7jHSx — Motorsport (@Motorsport) June 28, 2026

Before the race, Hocevar was asked about his social media use and whether he enjoys opportunities to poke fun at other drivers — like Larson — who don’t necessarily appreciate his playful approach on his various social media platforms.

“Yeah, I think some of these guys take things way too seriously at times. I like just having fun, I don’t know. Yeah, it’s so easy to get a lot of them riled up,” Hocevar told TNT Sports before Sunday’s race. “I just get to race how I want to race, I get to live how I want to live. Yeah, I love everything about it. And I get to run my own social media, and nobody complains. So I’m excited for it, and I get to just have fun.”

Hocevar, who is in his third season driving Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet, earned his first career Cup Series victory earlier this year at Talladega’s Jack Link’s 500, and currently sits in the Top 10 of the NASCAR Cup Series standings entering Sunday’s race.

Carson Hocevar reacts to Austin Hill wrecking with Shane van Gisbergen: ‘I guess he wins the bounty’

Following a hard wreck that took top contender Shane van Gisbergen off the track for the day, Carson Hocevar dipped into his comedy bag to pull out a classic one-liner. Hocevar had been running near the front of the pack for much of the race but, like most, had trouble getting around van Gisbergen, the road course warrior.

Now, with van Gisbergen in the garage, he no longer has to worry about it. And he was low-key stoked as he listened to what happened on his team radio.

“Really it was Austin Hill,” one of Hocevar’s crew members told him on the radio. “Front row and it looked like he just missed Turn 1 and stuffed the 97 in the fence.”

Carson Hocevar didn’t miss a beat. He quickly chimed in.

“Ah, damn,” he said. “I guess he wins the bounty.”

The meaning, even if in jest, was pretty clear. Shane van Gisbergen is awfully hard to beat on road courses.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.