Carson Hocevar responds to Hendrick rumors, breaks some NASCAR Cup Series contract news

Carson Hocevar is one of the most popular names in NASCAR, for his brash driving style as much as his success on the track at this point. But many feel he’s the next big thing in the sport.

Given that, there are rumors out there. At least, according to racing legend Kenny Wallace.

What were the rumors? Well, as Wallace explained to Carson Hocevar on the Kenny Conversation podcast, some are saying he’s just putting in the time training with Spire Motorsports only to later join up and be the featured driver for Hendrick Motorsports. Hocevar responded quickly.

“I mean, I signed a very long-term paper at Spire,” Hocevar said, shutting things down. “I am there for the next decade. I asked in the contract negotiations, I think I asked during the negotiations basically if it could just not even say year, it would just be like, ‘If I have a pulse I’ll race for Jeff Dickerson.'”

Hocevar reiterated that line on his Twitter account after the contract extension was announced earlier this month. He’s a big fan of Spire Motorsports and everything the organization has going for it.

“I mean, they’re growing, man. With Dan Towriss and Jeff Dickerson I have two of, I think, the best owners,” Hocevar said. “Dan Towriss is awesome and really has a lot of things going great for other realms of racing. But he has so much trust in Jeff Dickerson to run the show and run the NASCAR program and run Spire exactly how he wants to do it and get the best people and the best cars and just keep rolling. Everyone’s bought into his vision. There’s nothing else.”

The start of the 2026 season has gone well for Hocevar, though he hasn’t yet secured that elusive Cup Series win just yet. Still, he has locked up 15 Top 10 finishes in his Cup Series career, including a second-place finish in the Daytona Duels and a fourth-place finish last week at Atlanta. He led in the final lap of the Daytona 500 before being wrecked from the lead.

Hocevar explained why he has so much confidence in Dickerson. And he reiterated he’s not the only one who feels so strongly about the organization’s future.

“Everybody’s there because of Dickerson,” he said. “I think every person that’s worked there has came from other organizations, and all of them say it’s the best working conditions, it’s the best owner.”

How does that play out in practice? Carson Hocevar broke it down.

“I feel like at the Cup side you’re always looking over your shoulder or looking to the next deal,” he said. “If you’re running 22nd or 25th he doesn’t come in and ask why we ran 25th, he goes, he’ll just go, ‘What do you need? What do you need?’ It’s not like, ‘Damn, what happened? I got you all this stuff.’ It’s like, ‘What more do you need? What’s next?'”

For Carson Hocevar, next simply means Spire at this point. Those Hendrick Motorsports rumors, wherever they reportedly came from, are nothing but that.