Carson Hocevar reveals Dale Jr. inspiration behind viral Talladega victory celebration

Carson Hocevar didn’t just win his first NASCAR Cup Series race. He made sure no one would ever forget it with one of the wildest celebrations you’ll ever see.

After charging to victory at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar delivered one of the more insane post-race celebrations in recent memory, climbing halfway out of his car and attempting to drive while sitting on the door. It was chaotic and confusing at first, but it ended up being completely unforgettable.

Turns out, it was also carefully thought out: “It wasn’t clean by any means. It took me a while,” Hocevar told FOX’s Bob Pockrass. “I don’t know if the TV saw it, but I felt like I was really close to the inside wall, and I did not have that steering wheel on. So, I was panicking for a second.”

For a moment, the celebration nearly went sideways, literally. But for Hocevar, the risk was worth it. He had been thinking about that moment long before he ever reached Victory Lane.

“I’ve dreamt about that in the offseason,” he added, revealing how long it’s been on his mind. “I just wanted to have something that was meaningful for me.”

The inspiration? A longtime admiration for Dale Earnhardt Jr., specifically his awesome Daytona 500 celebration. Hocevar wanted his own version, one that brought him closer to the fans in a way drivers rarely experience.

“I had thought of just like, ‘Man, I have really long legs. I wonder if I can hit the throttle and sit on the door and ride and just kind of see everybody,’” he explained. “I just wanted them to get as loud as possible. I felt like they would if they could see me seeing them.”

As you can tell, it was a mission accomplished for Hocevar. As he rolled down the frontstretch, hanging out of the window, the crowd erupted. For a driver who had spent years grinding for this moment, it wasn’t just about the win, it was about soaking in every second of it.

“I soaked every bit of it in,” he said. “I think I could tell you what everybody was wearing, where every seat was, where every No. 77 shirt was.”

That clarity and presence in the moment is what stood out most: “I could tell you exactly, from just off turn four, I can tell you every second,” Hocevar added.

Of course, the celebration didn’t end perfectly. Still maneuvering the car from an unconventional position, Hocevar eventually bumped the wall in front of the grandstands. But even that added to the legend.

Because at the end of the day, none of it overshadowed what mattered most. Hocevar is a Cup Series winner. Now, he’s got a moment to match it, and this feels more like a beginning than the end.