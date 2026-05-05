Carson Hocevar reveals hope to meet Sabrina Carpenter at Met Gala after recent hot streak

Carson Hocevar has had quite the last two weeks, winning his first Cup Series race at Talladega and then becoming the first NASCAR driver since Jeff Gordon to attend the annual Met Gala on Monday night. And he just might have the opportunity to meet singer Sabrina Carpenter there.

Seemingly a fan of her work, Hocevar was actually sporting a Carpenter shirt the day before he won at Talladega. He has also had his social team put her songs onto several videos he has put out in recent weeks, including one on his Instagram story announcing he was at the Met Gala.

Naturally, Sabrina Carpenter’s name was quick to come up when Carson Hocevar was interviewed at the Met Gala. Who does he hope to meet tonight?

“If somehow or another I get to pass by Sabrina Carpenter that would be high on my list,” Hocevar said.

The full two-minute interview with Hocevar at the #MetGala: pic.twitter.com/us79JaeCo4 — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) May 4, 2026

The host interviewing him then informed him that Sabrina Carpenter is on the host committee for the event. It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch for her to show him around.

“I would need that,” Hocevar said. “I am completely a rookie here.”

The talented NASCAR driver actually called actor Terry Crews for advice on attending the swanky event, only to learn that Crew hadn’t been. So Carson Hocevar really was on his own trying to make himself at home on Monday night.

Rocking a Christian Dior suit, though, he certainly looked the part. Even if he didn’t necessarily feel it.

“So normally it works because I’m confident, you know, racing and putting a race suit on,” Carson Hocevar said. “When I put this suit on, it’s hard for me to get that confident. This is just so new to me, but I’ve been enjoying every experience.”

Then he bragged on one of the featured items he was wearing. It bore special meaning to him. Who knows, it might have even given him a conversation piece should he run into Sabrina Carpenter.

“I get to wear this watch,” Hocevar said, flashing his wrist. “Was my dad’s first watch he ever gave me so I wanted to wear that tonight and then my mom is super proud. I think she’s more proud that I’m here than winning Talladega.”