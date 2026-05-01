Carson Hocevar reveals how his Talladega win turned into a 1 a.m. Chili’s takeover

Carson Hocevar didn’t head to a nightclub or throw a lavish party after his first NASCAR Cup Series win. Fittingly, he went to Chili’s.

Fresh off his breakthrough victory at Talladega Superspeedway, Hocevar revealed on The Dale Jr. Download that his celebration matched his personality. It was chaotic, yet unexpected and completely unforgettable.

“We went to the Mooresville Chili’s,” Hocevar revealed. “They had it all. I was so pumped about that. Mainly because I was so hungry. I hadn’t eaten anything.”

That hunger turned into a full-blown, late-night celebration. With his No. 77 Chili’s-sponsored car delivering the win, it only made sense to bring the party back to the brand.

Evidently, he restaurant delivered. Hocevar said the Mooresville location opened late specifically for the occasion, with dozens of people, from team members to corporate staff, packing the place.

“There’s probably 60 to 80 people. Everybody in the company was there,” he said. “Before we were done with Victory Lane, they had already made the calls.”

Alas, that kind of response says everything. It wasn’t just a win, it was a moment. Everyone wanted to be part of it. Hocevar even joked about the number of people who nearly showed up in the middle of the night: “B.J. McLeod called me. … He’s like, ‘I almost just got in my car at 1 a.m.,’” Hocevar said.

Inside Chili’s, the celebration had everything you’d expect and then some: “They had a whole platter set up. … We did a bunch of speeches up at the bar,” he said. “They got a cake. I was like, how the hell did you make a cake?”

As you can tell, the celebration was spontaneous, and perfectly on brand. Eventually, though, the night had to move on. After the last call, the group relocated to crew chief Luke Lambert’s house, where the celebration continued poolside.

That’s when reality started to hit: “I sat down on the couch. … Finally the adrenaline wore off,” Hocevar said. “My legs were so worn out, and I was so bruised from the whole shindig I pulled off after the race.”

For the driver who had just delivered one of the most memorable celebrations of the season, climbing halfway out of his car at speed, the toll was real: “I was like, you guys have fun. I’m sitting right here,” he added.

From there, the night faded into morning. Hocevar eventually left around 6 a.m., made it home, answered a flood of messages and somehow powered through just a few hours of sleep before waking up to relive it all. That’s when it really hit.

The videos, reactions and the moment as a whole. Hocevar didn’t just win at Talladega, he turned it into a story that ended, fittingly, with a late-night celebration at Chili’s.