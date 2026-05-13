Carson Hocevar reveals interest in Indy 500 run, The Double: 'Would absolutely love to'

It’s been a big news week for attempts at “The Double.” Now Carson Hocevar has entered the chat.

At Indy 500 practice on Wednesday, Hocevar joined the broadcast booth and was presented some interesting questions. Specifically, does he know if he would fit in an IndyCar?

“No, not yet,” Hocevar revealed. “I’m hoping… I’m short torso, so I don’t know if that helps or hurts me. But I feel like if my head’s too high that’s a big problem. But if I can shimmy it and get myself up I’d be OK.”

The implication, quite obviously, was that Carson Hocevar might have interest in running the Indy 500 at some point in his career. He confirmed as much and said it’s already something he’s been trying to figure out.

“We’ve already been doing redneck science measurements trying to understand if I can even sit in one,” Hocevar joked.

The brutally challenging feat — running the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in the same day — is one that, to date, only five drivers have attempted. Katherine Legge will attempt The Double this year, she announced on Tuesday night. She would be the first woman to do so.

Kyle Larson, meanwhile, has a documentary coming out on Amazon Prime on May 21 about his recent attempts at The Double. He tried it in both 2024 and 2025, though it didn’t go as well as he would have liked. Carson Hocevar had a front-row seat to the second half of those attempts.

In 2024, weather delays to the Indy 500 kept Larson from making it to the Coca-Cola 600 in time to get in the car. A year later, Larson wrecked on Lap 91 in the Indy 500. Then, after getting in the car for the Coca-Cola 600, Larson wrecked on Lap 246, ending his day with a pair of DNFs.

Could Carson Hocevar do better? First he’s got to make an attempt a reality. That starts with convincing Dan Towriss, the CEO of TWG Motorsports.

“Well I was just down there,” Hocevar said. “Realistically I just need to convince (his wife) Cassidy and then she’ll convince Dan. I was with Cass. But they’re great. I mean I would absolutely love to do it one day and enjoy it.

“But I want to win the Brickyard 400 and win some more Cup races. If they’re ahead on the timeline I wouldn’t say no.”