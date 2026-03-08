Carson Hocevar to start from rear in NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix

Carson Hocevar will start from the rear in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Hocevar’s team changed the alternator and dash on his No. 77 Chevrolet, forcing him to the back.

Hocevar was set to start seventh in the Straight Talk Wireless 500. He’ll now be tasked with driving his way to the front in hopes of being in contention.

Aside from Tyler Reddick, who made NASCAR history by becoming the first driver to win the first three races of a season, perhaps no driver has commanded the spotlight more than Hocevar. The 23-year-old has speed and his aggressive brand of racing has created fans off the racetrack, while also creating enemies on it.

Carson Hocevar has been the talk of the NASCAR world in 2026

Ultimately, the results are what matters most to Hocevar. He finished 18th at Daytona before picking up a P4 finish at Atlanta, a race he nearly won. He came down a bit at COTA, as expected, finishing 31st.

Still, Hocevar heads into Phoenix 10th in the points standings. All three Spire Motorsports drivers are currently inside the top 10. It’s a team that appears close to a breakthrough, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said last Sunday.

“At some point, rubber has to meet the road and you got to produce results,” Bianchi said on The Teardown. “They’re starting to get to that point where they’re starting to get those results. You can feel it with the team, too. They know they’re close, and they know they’re about ready to punch through. It’s a combination of frustration and almost just ready to do it.

“They’re just there on that bubble, ready to do it. It feels like [Michael] McDowell could do it any week. It certainly feels like Hocevar could do it any week.”