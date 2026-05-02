Carson Hocevar wins Truck Series race at Texas, vows to keep doing his viral celebration until he catches a beer 

Carson Hocevar isn’t done celebrating just yet, not even close. Fresh off his breakout Cup Series win at Talladega, Hocevar kept the momentum rolling Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway, powering to victory in the Truck Series race, and making it clear his now-viral celebration is here to stay.

However, there’s one small tweak. He wants to catch the beer next time. At least that’s what he told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. The Talladega-style celebration is here to stay until he catches a beer, but his one request is that not everyone throws one all at once.

That’s the perfect energy from Hocevar right now. He didn’t just win, but he dominated when it mattered most at Texas. After a chaotic night filled with restarts and strategy calls, he surged to the lead in overtime and pulled away from teammate Kyle Busch by nearly a second to secure his sixth career Truck Series victory.

It was a statement, but also a bit of payback for Hocevar. Earlier this season, Busch edged Hocevar in a tight finish at Atlanta. This time, the roles flipped, and Hocevar made sure there was no doubt, driving away on the final lap while the field scrambled behind him.

“It’s unbelievable — what a fun race,” Hocevar said. “It’s finally good to put an end to his Texas streak.” That streak had been real. Busch entered the race having won his last four Truck Series starts at Texas, but an early brush with the wall forced him to fight back through the field. He made it interesting late, but never quite had enough to challenge Hocevar’s final run.

Meanwhile, Hocevar showed the kind of composure that’s quickly becoming his calling card. Even after thinking he might have a loose wheel mid-race, he stayed aggressive, in control and capitalized when the moment opened up in overtime. When the white flag waved, he was gone.

That’s two wins in less than a week. And suddenly, everything feels different for Hocevar. From a viral Talladega celebration to backing it up with another victory, he’s quickly turning into one of the sport’s most must-watch drivers, not just for what he does on the track, but what comes after.

Now, the celebration has a mission. Catch the beer. And judging by how things are going, it might just happen sooner rather than later. Maybe even after the Cup Series race in Texas.