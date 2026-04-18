It took all of two laps for a car to go airborne at Kansas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday night. It was Carson Kvapil who flew into the air and ultimately landed upside down on the track.

Emergency safety crews quickly responded to the crash to get the car flipped back over, with a tow truck quickly hooking straps to the underbody of the vehicle. The red flag instantly came out.

After the car was placed back onto the wheels right side up, Carson Kvapil began to take off his helmet and get out of the car. Onlookers everywhere breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Wild situation at Kansas Speedway as Carson Kvapil, who started first, goes flipping down the backstretch on Lap 2 at Kansas. Thankfully, Kvapil has climbed from his car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/wVGCI9YqqB — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) April 18, 2026

So what happened to cause the incredibly scary wreck right at the beginning of the race? William Byron seemed to get into the back left bumper of Kvapil, sending him into the wall.

As Kvapil turned into the wall, another driver, Parker Retzlaff, caught his bumper and sent him around spinning. That created significant lift under the car and sent it into the air spinning. Luckily, most other drivers were able to avoid the pinballing Carson Kvapil, avoiding huge secondary contact.

The broadcast crew on the CW immediately began to put the wreck into perspective for viewers. It was a scary situation.

“I will tell you that when it goes up in the air, it gets quiet,” Jamie McMurray said. “And as I said, what took four or five seconds for us to watch live on TV feels like an eternity inside the car. And it’s a scary feeling for fire, for smoke, am I going to get trapped? Like, what’s going to happen?

“The car’s full of fuel right now, as well. We just started this race, so the fuel cell is packed. And you’re just helpless inside of the car. It’s one of the scariest feelings you’re going to have.”