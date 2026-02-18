Carson Kvapil lands new ride to fill out full-time 2026 NOAPS schedule

Carson Kvapil‘s full-time schedule is officially set for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season. Kvapil will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing at four races, the race team announced Wednesday.

Kvapil’s first start for DGM will come Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). He will make his next three starts at Watkins Glen International (May 9), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23), and Sonoma Raceway (June 27).

Adding Carson to the lineup 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒 @JRMotorsports Driver, @CarsonKvapil will pilot the No. 91 at four @NASCAROReillyAP races filling out the remainder of his full time schedule. pic.twitter.com/IM80KzpGgh — DGM Racing (@DGMRacingFL) February 18, 2026

Kvapil is signed to JR Motorsports, where he drove the No. 1 car full-time in 2025. The 22-year-old tallied 14 top 10s and made it to the Championship 4. JRM announced before the season finale at Phoenix Raceway that Kvapil would run a full-time schedule in 2026, though he would share the No. 1 driving duties with Connor Zilisch. Longtime Cup Series crew chief Rodney Childers was named crew chief for the No. 1 team.

“With Carson… we’ve spent… almost every day around each other the entire winter,” Childers previously said. “We’ve been to the simulator probably eight or nine times already. We’re working on races two, three months out. But, you know, for him, he wants to up his game and do better, of course, than what he did last year, and he’s working really hard to be able to do that.”

Carson Kvapil will be jumping around in 2026

The 2026 NOAPS season will see Kvapil drive the No. 1 car in 24 races, the No. 9 JRM car in five races, and the No. 91 DGM car in four races. Kvapil said the following in November:

“There’s just some things on our end that we can work on and hopefully, next year will be an improvement over this year,” Kvapil said. “Like, this year was good and I was proud of what we did but I was hoping to win a couple of races, which we weren’t able to do, but we did put ourselves in a great spot to make the final four and race for a championship.”

Kvapil kicked off his second full-time campaign in the NOAPS this past Saturday in the regular season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Kvapil finished seventh, his third consecutive top 10 at Daytona.