Following a terrifying crash that saw Carson Kvapil go airborne on the second lap at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the driver was able to safely exit his vehicle. And after being checked and released at the infield care center, Kvapil opened up on the wreck.

It happened when the field went three-wide early. William Byron caught the back left bumper of Kvapil and turned him into the wall, where Parker Retzlaff then caught Kvapil’s bumper and sent him spinning at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle caught air and Carson Kvapil went flying and flipping down the track. Luckily, no one caught him and hit him with a big secondary contact.

“Not too fun. I actually didn’t think it was going to flip over like that, but once it started doing that it didn’t really seem too bad,” Kvapil said on the CW broadcast. “My biggest thing is I just hate it for this whole No. 1 Bass Pro Shops team. Rodney (Childers), these guys, they brought a really fast racecar and I was just hoping to get through these first couple laps and kind of sort it out and kind of fall in rhythm, right? We didn’t get to that point.

“All in all it was one heck of a ride. I was not ready for that. Just hate it for all the guys again. Everyone at the JR Motorsports race shop, Hendrick Motors, everybody at the fab shop, that was a pretty big one. So really hate it for all them.”

Carson Kvapil’s day is done early on. His vehicle took significant damage.

Emergency response crews were able to flip it back over after hooking it to a tow truck, after which point Kvapil safely removed his helmet and exited the vehicle. Nothing caught fire and Kvapil appeared no worse for the wear.

The CW broadcast asked Carson Kvapil if he felt the driving was too aggressive early on as the field pushed three-wide. He wasn’t sure.

“I mean I feel like yes and no, right?” he said. “I thought we were all pretty aggressive to start. I thought the 17 was going to stay behind me, probably, but it seemed like the top really had some good grip, and I was just trying to get through the first lap or two. I was probably going to move up the next corner to get up and block runs.

“But the 7 got outside me there off of (Turn) 2, and I guess the 88 didn’t realize were were three-wide or got me there. It was hard to tell. Just got tight and it didn’t work out.”