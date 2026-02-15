A late restart in the United Rentals 300 saw tempers flare between Carson Hocevar and Carson Ware. Hocevar ended up flipping off Ware after the two disagreed on the track, then Ware confronted Hocevar at his car after the race.

TSJ Sports’ Noah Lewis captured some of the confrontation, providing audio of the exchange between the two. The parts that were audible are below.

“You’re tearing up the f*cking racecar, bro,” Ware said, getting up close to Hocevar. “They don’t have as much money as all you’ve got. Those guys work hard on this sh*t. That’s not cool, bro.

“I know you get to tear sh*t up and do whatever you want, bro. … Bro, don’t f*cking tear up racecars that aren’t yours, bro. That’s not cool. Dude, when you start working and paying for sh*t like they do, you’ll give a sh*t.”

Carson Hocevar turned and responded. He had a short answer. “I don’t have to,” he said. That got Ware to turn back toward him and respond again.

“I know you don’t have to, but that’s the problem,” Ware said. “You have no respect.”

Hocevar finished the exchange as Ware walked away. “I’m hired to race racecars,” he said.

When the dust settled on the United Rentals 300, Ware edged out Hocevar by one spot. Ware finished unofficially in 19th, while Hocever was 20th.

Carson Hocevar explains beef with Carson Ware

So what exactly led to the confrontation between Ware and Hocevar? Hocevar informed Lewis after the race that it stemmed from the late restart.

“I don’t know. He just never went and so I just like flipped him off,” Hocevar said. “He said he wanted to lay back, but it’s like one to go. So what do you… it would have been nice to… but we got damage and stuff being behind him. If he pulled over, waved me by. I went to go by him and they yelled at me to not get a penalty.”

For his part, Carson Hocevar seemed mostly unbothered by the exchange. He said he enjoyed his time running in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday night.

“I don’t know, I mean it was fun to go up and run this a little bit at the end,” he said. “I enjoyed having fun. I think the young guys enjoy it. I appreciate that I get to come run racecars and they just care about having fun and running up front. I don’t think any of them are mad at me. But we’re torn up. I think they like to race and run up front.”