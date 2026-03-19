The Minnesota Vikings have made another major quarterback move this offseason. The team is re-signing veteran Carson Wentz, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

That will help round out the quarterback room in an offseason where the Vikings added Kyler Murray to the starting mix with incumbent JJ McCarthy. Minnesota is looking to get a little more out of the position going forward.

Murray spent his first seven seasons in Arizona. Across those seven years, Murray recorded 20,460 passing yards and 121 passing touchdowns. Both stats are good for the third most in team history.

However, Murray was limited to playing in just five games in 2025, during which he threw for 962 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. This came after he played in every game for the Cardinals in 2024 — the first time he was able to do that since 2020, and the first 17-game season of his career.

Murray now joins a QB room that was led by J.J. McCarthy during the 2025 season. There will no doubt be a QB battle this offseason, Carson Wentz included, though many expect Murray to be the starter moving forward.

Carson Wentz is coming off surgery

Carson Wentz saw his season end in Minnesota when he suffered a left shoulder injury during a Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wentz had played in five games.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Wentz actually played “multiple games” with the shoulder injury. Ultimately, he couldn’t continue on after taking a shot to it.

Wentz wound up starting in five games for the Vikings, sporting a 2-3 record. He threw for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing over 65% of his throws.

In his previous 10 years in the NFL, Carson Wentz has thrown for 23,626 yards and 159 touchdowns, against 72 interceptions. He has also run for 11 scores.

Wentz has now been a part of six different NFL clubs. He is spending back-to-back years with the same team for the first time since 2019-20 with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh and Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.