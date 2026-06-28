Carter Starocci wins amateur boxing debut via third round stoppage

Carter Starocci won his amateur boxing debut at the “Clash on the Rail” in Altoona, PA Saturday. The fight was stopped in the third round, giving Starocci the win via TKO/Stoppage, per Joe Bastardi.

Starocci confirmed the win on his Instagram story, reposting two photos of him at the event. One featured him with a belt, presumably given out to winners of their respective fights, and another of him in the ring getting his hand raised. Getting his hand raised is definitely something he’s used to.

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The five-time NCAA wrestling champion from Penn State appears to be going the fighting route these days. While nothing’s been ruled out about a run at the 2028 Olympics, Starocci hasn’t wrestled a freestyle match since October of 2025, losing 7-2 to Nate Jackson at RAF 02.

Still, Starocci wrestled at the 2025 World Team Trials Challenge Tournament, beating Chance Marsteller 4-2 and losing to Kyle Dake 3-3 on criteria. He then beat Parker Keckeisen 4-3 at Final X in a third place match at 86 KG, making the US National Team.

Carter Starocci goes from wrestling to boxing, wins debut

Carter Starocci was a winner in his amateur boxing debut, via a stoppage in the 3rd round.



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Starocci went 103-4 in his college wrestling career, winning five NCAA titles. He went 14-2 during his freshman campaign (2021) and stunned the masses by knocking off Iowa’s Michael Kemerer for the title. Starocci lost to Indiana’s DJ Washington in his debut, but those remain the only two losses of his college career against actual opponents. The third and fourth were injury defaults during the 2024 Big Ten Championships in which he took the mat for one second and defaulted from the bouts to remain eligible for the NCAA Championships.

Other than that, Starocci was dominant throughout his career, going 22-0 and 24-0 in 2022 and ’23, en route to his second and third titles. Despite a bum knee in 2024, he beat a murderer’s row of opponents: Andrew Sparks (Minnesota), Adam Kemp (Cal Poly), Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech), Shane Griffith (Michigan) and Rocco Welsh (then-Ohio State) to win his fourth title.

Since Starocci had the extra year from the COVID-19 waiver, he wrestled in 2024-25 for Penn State. Starocci went 26-0 and had an 84.6% bonus rate to win his fifth title.