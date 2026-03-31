Casey Mears fills out 2026 NASCAR Cup schedule in effort to reach 500-start milestone

Beard Motorsports announced Tuesday that Casey Mears will pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet for five races during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. His first start will come April 26 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Mears will make additional starts July 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Aug. 29 at Daytona International Speedway, and Oct. 25 at Talladega. His final start, which will be his 500th in Cup, will come in the season finale on Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NEWS: Beard Motorsports is excited to share that #NASCAR veteran @CJMearsGang will drive the #62 Cup Series Chevrolet for five races in 2026 beginning with the April 26 #JackLinks500 at @TALLADEGA. pic.twitter.com/PZcf7GjMfE — Beard Motorsports (@BeardOil62) March 31, 2026

“Partnering with Beard Motorsports, a team founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., and operated by his wife and daughter, means a lot to me. We have a feel-good story that connects with race fans,” Mears said in a press release. “One thing I’ve learned during the last year is how much I still love racing and competing. I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob Germain and his continued support as I close in on 500 Cup starts. His generosity is moving and I’m thankful for his friendship.

“I’ve watched Beard Motorsports race over the years, and it’s a team that doesn’t just show up for superspeedway races – they make races and are competitive. As a racer, that’s really appealing.”

Casey Mears chasing 500-start milestone in Cup

Mears, 48, made his first Cup start in 2003, driving the No. 41 Dodge for Chip Ganassi Racing. He would remain a fixture in the Cup field for 14 seasons, reaching the peak of his career in 2007. That season, he took the checkered flag in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, his first and only win to date. Mears made the field for the 2026 Daytona 500, piloting the No. 32 Ford for Garage 66. He finished 32nd.

Mears has been open of his desire to reach 500 starts in Cup. Now, he’ll get the opportunity to do so.

“We’re chasing 500,” Mears said this past October. “So, we’re going to go to Martinsville, run Phoenix, and after that, I think we’re looking for six more races next season. Just really want to make that 500 mark happen.”