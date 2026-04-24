After becoming an All-American at Texas A&M this past season, Cashius Howell is off to the next level. The Cincinnati selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Howell spent two seasons in College Station after transferring from Bowling Green and had a huge senior year. He had 31 tackles, including a career-high 14 tackles for los and 11.5 sacks. He also had six passes defended and a forced fumble while becoming the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-American.

Howell began his college career at Bowling Green in 2021 and preserved a redshirt as a freshman. He broke out in 2023 as he totaled 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and a MAC-leading 9.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore. From there, he committed to Texas A&M and became a key part of the pass rush.

All told, across his five seasons of college football, Howell totaled 127 tackles, 35.5 TFLs, 27 sacks, 15 passes defended and three forced fumbles. Now, he’s taking his talents to the professional level for the next phase of his career.

Howell played high school football at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,793 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Cashius Howell

During the pre-draft process, Cashius Howell generated buzz as a potential late-first or early-second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein cited his ability to rush the passer at edge, including his get-off and elusiveness. While there’s still work to do to be an every-down type of player, Zierlein sees plenty of potential in Howell’s game.

“Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals,” Zierlein wrote. “Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better hand work to fully unlock its potential.

“As a run defender he’s frequently knocked around at the point and struggles to consistently execute tasks asked of an NFL edge-setter. Howell might not be a three-down player right away, but his ability to create pressure sets him up for a role as a designated rusher, at minimum.”