Over the weekend, umpired CB Bucknor had a rough day with six calls overturned by the new ABS challenge system while calling balls and strikes. Tuesday night, while working the bases, he struggled again.

Bucknor initially ruled the Milwaukee Brewers’ Jake Bauers did not touch first base after the second baseman had trouble fielding a line drive. Because the Tampa Bay Rays first baseman applied the tag, that meant Bauers was out and the inning was over.

However, replay clearly showed Bauers touched the middle of the base. Brewers manager Pat Murphy challenged the call, and a quick review showed it was successful.

CB Bucknor strikes again, this time saying the runner did not touch first base. He very clearly did pic.twitter.com/zn6k9RtLXl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 1, 2026

CB Bucknor has become, effectively, a face of the new ABS challenge system put in place by MLB this year. It allows pitchers, catchers and hitters to challenge balls and strikes for the first time by simply tapping their hat or helmet.

During Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox, Bucknor had eight calls challenged. Six of them were overturned. According to ABS rules, teams get two challenges for balls and strikes, though they can retain them if successful.

Bucknor’s performance resulted in plenty of criticism. That includes strong comments from Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was ejected by Bucknor in the eighth inning.

“He has one job to do, it’s call balls and strikes,” Cora said, via The Athletic‘s Jen McCaffrey. “It wasn’t his best day. That’s what the system does. It’s out there. Everybody sees it, and he’ll be the first one to accept it. I saw him putting his head down after one of the challenges. We’re all human. It’s not easy, what we do and what he does.”

MLB’s ABS System made its regular-season debut during last week’s Opening Day matchup between the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees. The system has been tested in Minor League Baseball since 2022 and made its debut on the Major League level last season during Spring Training. Last September, MLB’s joint competition committee approved the system, paving the way for its formal introduction this year to largely positive reviews.

“The ABS Challenge System monitors the exact location of each pitch, relative to the specific batter’s zone,” MLB.com wrote. “Players can request a challenge of a ball or strike call they feel the umpire got wrong, and, when they do, a graphic displaying the result is then transmitted over a 5G network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions and nearly instantaneously shown to those in attendance via the videoboard and to home viewers via the broadcast.”