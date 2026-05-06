CBS Sports cites 'vastly improved offense' as reason for Pittsburgh Steelers optimism

The goal for the Pittsburgh Steelers was clear heading into the offseason, at least from a roster perspective. Some kind of offensive improvement was needed. Mike McCarthy was brought in as the head coach to help the cause. Now, the right players were just needed.

CBS Sports believes the job got done, citing a “vastly improved offense” in Pittsburgh. In fact, it’s the main reason why they believe the Steelers and their fans should have some optimism heading into the 2026 season.

“Regardless of Aaron Rodgers‘ status, Pittsburgh significantly improved its offense, starting with the acquisitions of wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (via a trade with the Colts) and rookie Germie Bernard,” CBS Sports said. “The Steelers also beefed up their backfield with Rico Dowdle, who ran for 1,000 yards each of the last two years.

“Pittsburgh also added to what should be its best offensive line in years. After missing out on Makai Lemon, the Steelers pivoted and drafted Max Iheanachor, a freakishly athletic offensive tackle who did not allow a single sack during his final season at Arizona State. New coach Mike McCarthy will start his Steelers tenure with two promising quarterbacks in Will Howard and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar, pending the Rodgers decision.”

Now, exactly how good the Steelers are in 2026 might be determined by Rodgers. To this point, no answers on the quarterback’s future have been revealed. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently shed some light on the situation. If Rodgers does take the field next season, he does expect it to be with Pittsburgh.

“I expect if he is going to play, to play for Pittsburgh,” Rapoport said via The Pat McAfee Show. “And you know, you’re sort of getting to that point where you’d really like an answer, but we’re in the same situation we’ve been, which is that, like, it’s Aaron Rodgers… So when he decides to play football, if he decides to play football, I expect it to be for the Steelers.”

Whoever stands under center — Rodgers, Howard, or Allar — should have a nice cast of characters surrounding them. Iheanachor appears to be the direction Pittsburgh is heading on the offensive line, taking him No. 21 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. And then the skill positions are completely reworked, as CBS Sports points out. Add in McCarthy and his track record in Green Bay, plus Dallas, and the reason for optimism is there.