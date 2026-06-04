CBS Sports formally announces Russell Wilson, Kyle Long will join NFL Today crew

CBS Sports formally announced the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and former All-Pro guard Kyle Long to the NFL Today crew on Thursday.

Wilson, who reportedly had an offer on the table to back up Geno Smith on the New York Jets, officially announced his retirement on Thursday. Long officially retired back in 2021, following a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The quarterback-lineman duo will replace former NFL MVP Matt Ryan on the NFL Today crew. Ryan resigned from the show in January, as he was named the Atlanta Falcons’ President of Football. The crew now consists of Wilson, Long, longtime host James Brown, Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson.

Welcome to THE NFL TODAY, Russ and Kyle! pic.twitter.com/AImo96vflT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 4, 2026

“Throughout his career, Russell Wilson has been a winner, both on and off the field. We’re thrilled to add a Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks to our roster,” CBS Sports’ Executive Producer and Executive Vice President Harold Bryant said, via a release. “Russell’s preparation and leadership set him apart. We look forward to the perspective and insight he will bring to the studio straight from the field.

“Kyle brings an infectious energy, relentless passion and deep knowledge of the game and is not shy about sharing his opinions. He has earned this opportunity and we’re proud to elevate him to a full-time role on THE NFL TODAY. We’re excited for this new team at the desk to kick off NFL Sundays on CBS.”

Russell Wilson and Kyle Long leave behind storied NFL careers

Wilson had been in discussion to join CBS Sports’ NFL Today panel for a month. Reports of “deep talks” between the former Super Bowl XLVIII champion quarterback and CBS dropped on May 1. Long, meanwhile, soft-launched his promotion to the show last season. He making sporadic appearances on the show, and previously hosted the NFL Today+ on Paramount+.

Across 14 seasons with four different organizations, Wilson compiled 46,966 passing yards and 353 touchdowns. He also led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2014. Wilson is often regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation. He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020, and also earned Second Team All-Pro (2019) and 10-time Pro Bowl honors across his illustrious career.

Long played seven seasons, all with the Chicago Bears. He was tabbed a Second Team All-Pro in 2014, and earned three Pro Bowl selections (2013-2015).