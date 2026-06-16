CBS Sports names eight former college football stars who could be NFL busts

CBS Sports named eight former college football stars that could be headed for the bust label in the NFL before too long. These players have had two or three years under the belt as pros, but face make or break situations.

Granted, not all of them will turn out to be busts, at least we think. The pressure is on for them to deliver, especially at important positions.

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So let’s dive into who needs to prove themselves all over again in 2026. We’ll start with a QB in the AFC.

C.J. Stroud, QB – Houston Texans

CBS Sports pick: Not a bust

Stroud hit the ground running as a rookie but it’s been a slow decline since then. As he goes into Year 4, the former Ohio State QB needs a big year to avoid that bust label.

Still, he has a solid cast around him and a good coaching staff. He might be more inclined to figure it out rather than the Texans walk away from their No. 2 overall pick.

J.J. McCarthy, QB – Minnesota Vikings

CBS Sports pick: Bust

McCarthy’s been the subject of bust talk over the last year. He missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL and struggled in Year 2 as he took over the starting gig.

Coupling that with the fact Sam Darnold was allowed to walk away to the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl doesn’t help. Now, the former first round pick out of Michigan will have to compete with veteran Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz for the job here. If he doesn’t start in 2026, McCarthy might be out of Minnesota.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS Sports pick: Not a bust

Thomas had his moments as a rookie compared to Year 2 when he had 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The former LSU standout had a big sophomore slump, but it’s too early to call him a bust.

If he can reestablish a connection with QBN Trevor Lawrence, it could help him as he searches for a new contract. Not only that, it could aid Jacksonville make a deep playoff run in 2026.

Myles Murphy, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

CBS Sports pick: Not a bust

Going into Year 4, Murphy needs a big year after not starting a single game through his first two seasons. But he showed flashes last season and had 5.5 sacks.

That might signal the former Clemson star will be a bust, but CBS Sports is picking Murphy to breakout as his option was not picked up. It’s a do or die situation for him as he could be with them long term or go somewhere else for 2027.

Malik Willis, QB – Miami Dolphins

CBS Sports pick: Bust

Willis could’ve been labeled a bust after his career with the Tennessee Titans was over in a flash coming out of Liberty. But then he showed glimpses of strong play filling in for an injured Jordan Love in Green Bay.

Because of that small sample size, former Packers DC and new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley elected to give him a big contract. Still if he struggles, Miami could have a high pick and Willis could be gone after a year. Looks like CBS Sports expects this to not work out.

Keon Coleman, WR – Buffalo Bills

CBS Sports pick: Bust

Coleman was selected in the second round out of Florida State in 2024 but he hasn’t turned into the No. 1 target for Josh Allen as the team hoped. His rookie season was promising though: 29 catches, 556 yards and four touchdowns. But he has 38 catches for 404 yards and four scores in Year 2.

The coaching staff was essentially blamed for drafting him, so that could mean he’ll end up a bust. 2026 is certainly make or break for Coleman as the Bills maintain their Super Bowl expectations.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR – Arizona Cardinals

CBS Sports pick: Bust

This one might surprise you, considering the hype out of Ohio State. The son of legend, Harrison Jr. has not panned out over the course of two years with the Cardinals.

Granted, his QB situation hasn’t been great, but others around him have been able to put up productive numbers, such as tight end Trey McBride. Hopefully Mike LaFleur can get Harrison Jr. going, otherwise the bust label is coming out for the former Buckleye. In two seasons (29 games), he has 103 catches for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns, not quite the elite numbers he was expected to have.

Michael Penix Jr., QB – Atlanta Falcons

CBS Sports pick: Bust

Finally, Penix Jr. rounds out the list and it seems like the bust label is coming for the No. 8 overall pick in 2024. Despite leading Washington to a national championship game, he has not lived up to that billing.

It doesn’t help that Kirk Cousins was signed to a guaranteed deal and Penix Jr. was drafted on top of him that year. Taking over the job last year, Penix Jr. struggled and tore his ACL. Now, he has to battle a cast off Tua Tagovailoa for the job in 2026.