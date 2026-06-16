CBS Sports names eight NFL teams that could pursue Brendan Sorsby in supplemental draft

As of Monday evening, Brendan Sorsby’s college career is officially over. However, his football journey may just be beginning at the next level.

Following his decision to forgo the 2026 season and enter the NFL supplemental draft, attention has shifted toward which franchises could take a chance on the former Texas Tech quarterback. CBS Sports’ Josh Crawford outlined eight teams he believes could have interest should the NFL approve Sorsby’s application.

After originally winning a legal battle that restored his college eligibility following an NCAA gambling investigation, Sorsby ultimately ended the fight amid mounting backlash and elected to pursue the professional ranks. With that in mind, here are the eight teams Crawford identified as possible landing spots.

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Arizona Cardinals

Arizona enters 2026 with uncertainty at quarterback despite adding Carson Beck and retaining veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II. According to Crawford, the Cardinals could embrace competition if they believe Sorsby has franchise potential.

Brissett’s contract situation has generated some questions heading into the season. Bringing in Sorsby would give the organization another young option as Mike LaFleur begins his tenure.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers exercised Bryce Young’s fifth-year option, but questions about the long-term future at quarterback still linger. Crawford noted Carolina could absorb any financial consequences if they eventually decided to move on.

Sorsby would provide another developmental option for a franchise still searching for sustained stability. If Young fails to take another step forward, the Panthers could have alternatives.

Cleveland Browns

Quarterback depth is already plentiful in Cleveland, but the Browns have shown a willingness to explore every possibility. General manager Andrew Berry recently indicated the organization would continue to “turn over every rock” in its evaluations.

Crawford pointed out that the Browns own multiple first-round selections in 2027, giving them added flexibility. The franchise also has history with supplemental draft success after selecting Bernie Kosar in 1985.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff remains Detroit’s unquestioned starter entering the season. However, Crawford believes the Lions may need to begin thinking about the future behind the veteran quarterback.

Detroit is typically too competitive to pick near the top of the draft. Adding Sorsby could provide a succession plan without sacrificing premium draft capital.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts recently committed to Daniel Jones, but injuries and contract structure leave some uncertainty moving forward. Crawford sees a realistic scenario where Indianapolis continues evaluating the quarterback position.

Sorsby could develop behind Jones while learning the system. If things break right, he could eventually emerge as a future starter.

Miami Dolphins

Miami is currently evaluating Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers after beginning a rebuilding process. Crawford believes teams without a clear franchise quarterback should leave every option on the table.

Sorsby would represent another low-risk swing at the sport’s most important position. The Dolphins could afford to be patient with his development.

New York Jets

The Jets possess one of the league’s strongest collections of draft assets entering 2027. With three first-round picks, New York has flexibility that few teams can match.

Geno Smith is currently the starter, while fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik serves as the primary backup. Crawford believes adding Sorsby would not significantly impact the franchise’s overall plans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield enters the final year of his contract with negotiations still ongoing. Head coach Todd Bowles has publicly backed Mayfield, but uncertainty beyond 2026 remains.

Crawford suggested Sorsby could become an intriguing long-term alternative. If contract talks stall, Tampa Bay may need another option at quarterback.