CBS Sports provides reason for optimism for Dallas Cowboys ahead of 2026 season

Teams are looking for optimism this time of the NFL offseason. Training camp is just on the horizon after the NFL Draft took place in Pittsburgh. Some have more reasons to be excited than others, with one of them being the Dallas Cowboys. One thing stands out more than anything, at least to CBS Sports.

“Promising defensive additions” is why CBS Sports is optimistic about the Cowboys heading into the 2026 season. Dallas was home to a historically bad unit in 2025, needing a complete overhaul. Well, they certainly feel as if the goal was accomplished. From hiring Christian Parker to be the DC to putting together a new-look roster — plenty of chances took place.

“The Cowboys used both free agency and the draft to bolster a defense that gave up the most points in the NFL in 2025,” CBS Sports said. “Dallas acquired five projected defensive starters in free agency before selecting a defensive player with its first three draft picks. The first player the Cowboys drafted, safety Caleb Downs, has the potential to be the team’s best safety since Darren Woodson. An improved defense should lead to very good things for the Cowboys, who boasted one of the league’s top-scoring offenses a year ago.”

Downs is not the only defensive player the Cowboys took in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence will also wear a star on his helmet. He might not make as immediate an impact as Downs, who might turn into one of the team’s best players. But Lawrence can help the Cowboys get after the quarterback, an area they really struggled with.

From a free agency standpoint, safety Jalen Thompson and cornerback Cobie Durant stand out as big-time acquisitions. Dallas and its front office also dipped into the trade market to find potential defensive starters. Rashan Gary makes his way over from the Green Bay Packers, serving as another pass rush candidate. And then there is Dee Winters, a linebacker via the San Francisco 49ers who came over in a draft-day trade.

The Cowboys had an offense worthy of making the playoffs last season. Almost all of those same faces are expected back in the building. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer did a great job with the unit, now looking to replicate the success.

Just one thing held them back. CBS Sports feels as if the defensive improvements were good enough for fans in Dallas to hold some optimism.