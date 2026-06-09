CBS Sports ranks Top 15 quarterbacks who need Super Bowl win for their legacy

CBS Sports ranked the top 15 quarterbacks in the NFL who need a Super Bowl win to improve and solidify their legacy. Bryan DeArdo had some obvious answers, as well as some shockers, on this list.

A Super Bowl win is not everything, just ask Dan Marino. But despite being one of the best passers in NFL history, Marino went 0-1 in the big game while QBs like Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson, who are not in the Hall of Fame, have a Lombardi Trophy (well, a replica) in their home offices!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the quarterbacks who need that big win the most. We start with the signal caller that needs it more than anyone.

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Jackson tops the list of quarterbacks that need a Super Bowl win for their legacy. He’s a two-time NFL MVP but has routinely come up short and played well below his ability in the biggest spots: see the AFC Championship vs. Kansas City a few years ago.

There was Michael Vick and then Lamar Jackson took that style and made it even better as a passer right out of the gate. The former Heisman Trophy winner has to get to the Big Game first, but Jackson is under pressure to deliver, especially now with a new regime led by Jesse Minter.

2. Josh Allen, Bills

If Jackson has the most pressure to win a Super Bowl for legacy, then Allen might as well be 1A. Allen has fallen short to the Chiefs a lot too, as Patrick Mahomes has bested him in the playoffs.

Allen, an MVP, hasn’t gotten to the biggest stage yet either, but going from first round project to one of the best quarterbacks of his era has been impressive. Could he cement a Hall of Fame career by winning just one Super Bowl? Especially for a franchise that has starved for a championship? The answer is likely yes.

3. Joe Burrow, Bengals

Burrow’s career and legacy might look drastically different if there wasn’t a penalty called or the final drive went different;y in Super Bowl LVI against the Rams. He and the Bengals have made a run since then, but haven’t gotten back to the Big Game in what was their best shot in franchise history, arguably.

Considering Burrow’s run of injury luck, or lack thereof, a Super Bowl win would cement him as one of the best of the last 25 years. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been healthy enough lately and he could be running out of opportunities

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Because he’s the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, it’s actually surprising CBS Sports didn’t put Prescott at the top of this list. Dallas hasn’t made the Super Bowl in over 30 years and Prescott himself hasn’t even been to an NFC Championship Game.

Injuries or poor playoff performances, after some franchise record setting performances no less, have held Prescott back. He’ll go down in Cowboys history, probably with his jersey number retired, but a Super Bowl could put him in the Hall of Fame.

5. Justin Herbert, Chargers

Herbert certainly puts up big numbers, but that hasn’t equated to good playoff performances consistently. In fact, the Chargers seem to be stuck in neutral when it comes to playoff success, even with Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Prior to Harbaugh’s tenure, Herbert was part of an epic collapse against the Jaguars in the Wild Card round and it hasn’t been the same since. Getting a Super Bowl win would certainly justify a lot of the regular season praise.

6. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

Rodgers already has his Hall of Fame bust and jacket waiting for him in Canton, but it’s amazing he’s only won, and been, to a single Super Bowl in his career. He managed to lead the Steelers to the playoffs last year though.

While winning it all with Pittsburgh this year might seem far fetched, crazier things have happened. Rodgers doesn’t need another Lombardi, but winning one at this stage of his career would give his already tremendous football legacy a huge boost.

7. Jared Goff, Lions

Goff made it to Super Bowl LIII with a high flying offense in LA with the Rams. They were shut down completely by the Patriots and he had to rebuild himself in Detroit.

Blowing a lead in the NFC Championship a few years ago might’ve ruined Goff’s best shot at redemption, but Detroit is still in a good spot. Still, the former No. 1 overall pick can rewrite his legacy in the end if he manages to at least get one trophy at the end of the year.

8. Jordan Love, Packers

Love has to follow in the footsteps of Rodegers and Brett Favre before him, That’s just the way the Packers’ franchise works right?

Logically, he’ll be the next Green Bay QB to win a Super Bowl. Outside of one elite stretch in 2024, Love hasn’t been in the upper tier of quarterbacks, despite his contract saying otherwise. He might be good enough to win a Super Bowl, but he has to put it together. His legacy isn’t on the line as much as the top QBs on this list.

9. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Despite being a Super Bowl MVP not even two seasons ago, Hurts made the list here. There’s been a lot of criticism of Hurts being carried by Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, his defense, whoever.

But, the former second round pick has played his best football in the postseason, which includes an additional Super Bowl trip where he lost despite being the best player on the field. Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in Eagles’ history, but a second win would put him at the top and it might get those folks in Canton to start talking in the future.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

CBS Sports threw Mahomes on this list and you might be thinking “huh?” He’s won three titles and been to two other Super Bowls. So why?

The argument is that Mahomes had his run but is now being overshadowed by the younger generation that’s ready to take over. He’s a Hall of Famer, but a fourth Super Bowl brings him back to the forefront of the GOAT conversation, at least top five all-time when it’s all said and done.

CBS Sports ranks QBs who need a Super Bowl for legacy

11. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

12. Matthew Stafford, Rams

13. Brock Purdy, 49ers

14. C.J. Stroud, Texans

15. Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Murray is a former No. 1 overall pick, like Stafford. But Murray hasn’t been at the top of the sport before, but it would certainly change the narrative around his career but not necessarily give him Hall of Fame buzz. Stafford would be a lock for the Hall of Fame if he won a second Super Bowl.

Purdy can complete the underdog legacy if he gets back to the big game and wins it all. Stroud went from rookie sensation to regressing quarterback, so a Super Bowl would go a long way in preventing the “he peaked early” argument. Darnold finally got one after years of struggles and being thrown away. If he won a second in Seattle, it might give teams reason to hang onto their top selection a little while longer.