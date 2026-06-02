CBS Sports reveals five NFL stars who could be traded after AJ Brown, Myles Garrett deals

CBS Sports has named the five NFL stars who could be traded ahead of the 2026 season. This comes after AJ Brown, Myles Garrett, and Jared Verse were dealt on Monday.

Brown, who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles, was traded to the New England Patriots. Before that trade became official, the Cleveland Browns agreed to trade Garrett to the Browns for Verse.

With the regular season starting in three months, it would not be surprising to see another big trade during the summer. Here’s a look at the five NFL stars who are likely on the trading block, according to CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo.

WR George Pickens – Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens will play under the franchise tag this upcoming season after not landing a long-term contract. If things go sideways at the start of the season, the Cowboys will have several teams going after the star wide receiver.

Pickens joined the Cowboys last year after spending his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a breakout 2025 season, catching 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

WR Brandon Aiyuk – San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 season. The 49ers are open to trading Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract before the 2024 season began.

Aiyuk has been with the 49ers since 2020. He was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2023 after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

RB Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

With the Saints signing Travis Etienne during the offseason, it would not be surprising to see the Saints move on from Alvin Kamara. The 2026 season will be Kamara’s 10th, and he will be 31 years old when the season kicks off.

Kamara has been one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL for the past decade. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the All-Pro Second Team in 2017 and 2020.

LB Josh Sweat – Arizona Cardinals

Josh Sweat signed with the Cardinals last year because then-head coach Jonathan Gannon was his defensive coordinator when they were with the Philadelphia Eagles. But with Gannon now with the Green Bay Packers, there are rumors about Sweat’s future in Arizona.

It’s possible the Packers could land Sweat, and if that happens, he would be paired up with Micah Parsons. Sweat is coming off his best season, tallying 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks in 17 games in 2025.

DE Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby came close to being traded earlier this offseason, as the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens agreed to a deal. However, the Ravens backed out of the trade after Crosby failed his physical.

If another team wants to go after Crosby, it will cost them two first-round picks since that was what the Ravens agreed to give up. That makes sense considering he’s a five-time Pro Bowler who has 69.5 sacks in his career.