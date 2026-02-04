CeeDee Lamb reveals Micah Parsons spent Pro Bowl week recruiting George Pickens to Green Bay

The Dallas Cowboys have a handful of priorities this offseason, but perhaps none is as big as locking up explosive wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens is coming off a terrific season.

But to that end, Dallas might have some competition. Green Bay is apparently actively trying to recruit Pickens, per fellow Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb told Kay Adams on Up & Adams that former Dallas star Micah Parsons spent most of the Pro Bowl week trying to recruit George Pickens to Green Bay. He also added another note.

“They’re not getting him,” Lamb said. Emphatic.

George Pickens is coming off a season in which he logged 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, easily the best season of his career. He was a devastating one-two punch with Lamb.

As a result, Dallas had one of the best offenses in the NFL. So you’d assume keeping Pickens would be a high priority for owner Jerry Jones. Not everyone is convinced of that, though.

Marcus Spears opens up on George Pickens

After Dallas traded for the star receiver last offseason, Pickens is now set to become a free agent. Jerry Jones faces a couple of options — either franchise tagging Pickens or working out a long-term extension.

But ESPN’s Marcus Spears believes there should be bigger priorities in Dallas. He says Pickens is going to get paid, no matter when the actual deal is agreed upon. Spears just sees more glaring issues for the Cowboys to shore up moving forward.

“I don’t believe so. Because I think there’s more pressing issues. I think George Pickens is a guy that’s going to get paid regardless and if you want to keep him, you’re going to have to offer No. 1 wide receiver-type money,” Spears said. “Not from a standpoint of George Pickens not being a premium. It’s just more issues that will cause you to lose games as opposed to signing George Pickens and knowing your offense will go off.”

Will Pickens get paid? Will he be hit with the franchise tag? All eyes are on Dallas this offseason.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.