As George Pickens looks at free agency this offseason, CeeDee Lamb has made it clear he wants his fellow wide receiver back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2026. In fact, he’s willing to take a major step to make it happen, if needed.

Lamb told Dan Patrick would restructure his contract if it allowed the Cowboys to keep Pickens next season. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $136 million extension signed ahead of the 2024 campaign, which made him Dallas’ second-highest paid player behind Dak Prescott.

Pickens could also be in line for a big payday after a monster year with the Cowboys in 2025. If it comes down to it, though, Lamb said he’d be willing to do what it takes to keep him. In fact, he joked in his eyes, Pickens has “no choice” but to come back.

“I mean, if it’s necessary. Honestly,” Lamb said when asked if he’d be willing to defer money or restructure. “I’m pretty good, but I know he’s going to get every penny he deserves here in Dallas.”

Pickens led Dallas with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns to earn a Second Team All-Pro selection. He put up those numbers in the final year of his rookie contract, which he signed with the Steelers in 2022. That means free agency is looming if Dallas doesn’t come to a deal to keep him.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones recently said the franchise “certainly” wants Pickens back next year. He said talks will take place with both him and running back Javonte Williams.

“Obviously, there’s guys that we want to keep from last year,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris. “Whether it’s George Pickens or it’s Javonte, those are all guys that play into the free agency picture. We’ve got work to do on the defensive side of the ball. Whether that’s through free agency or the draft, there’s a lot of resources there that we can use to make our defense better.”

But to legendary Dallas running back Emmitt Smith, it shouldn’t even be a question. He thinks Pickens should be the Cowboys’ top priority as the go through the offseason.

“Hell yeah. Oh yeah. That would be one of the first things I’d do,” Smith said Friday on First Take. “Because that’s one way to keep it silent (this offseason), instead of having this fanfare and this dude (Stephen A. Smith) over here talking.”