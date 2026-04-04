Chandler Smith fails post-race inspection, disqualified from NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Rockingham

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series points leader Chandler Smith was disqualified after his team failed post-race inspection, wiping away a Top Five finish at Rockingham. The No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford finished fourth and was in line for 33 points on the day.

According to a NASCAR press release, Smith’s truck failed to meet post-race rear body inspection height requirements.

After starting the Black’s Tire 200 in 33rd, Smith drove his way toward the front. While he did not compete for the lead, with eventual winner Corey Heim running award from the pack for much of the race, he did pick off most of the field to keep himself

With the race results and penalty, Smith will fall down the regular season rankings. Corey Heim is slotted to becoming the new leader with back-to-back wins under his belt, but is not eligible for the championship after moving full-time into the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Second-place finisher Kaden Honeycutt does not have a win under his belt, but will also move up the standings this week. The loss of points by Smith could drop him even further down the board, leaving him more work to do in the coming weeks of the season.

Corey Heim dominates at Rockingham

Corey Heim took the checkered flag to win the Black’s Tire 200 from Rockingham Speedway, holding off Kaden Honeycutt’s late surge by using lap traffic to his advantage. Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race kicks off Easter weekend on one of NASCAR’s fan-favorite tracks.

The 2025 series champion, who is not running full-time in the truck this season, picked up his second straight win. He drove the No. 5 at Darlington, then took the No. 1 to victory lane at Rockingham.

Heim dominated the first stage, surging to the front of the pack before separating from the leaders. He also went on to lap many drivers in the process. He completed the stage sweep with another strong performance across the second stage.

After putting the majority of the field down a lap in the final stage, Heim began dealing with a right-front issue which slowed him down and allowed his old No. 11 to enter the picture, now driven by Honeycutt.