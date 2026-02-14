Chandler Smith wins Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona on late surge, photo finish

Chandler Smith beat Gio Ruggiero and Christian Eckes to the line to win the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, utilizing a late push from his line to surge past the field. The driver of the No. 38 lifts a trophy one day after failing to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Cleetus McFarland brought out the first caution early in the night, losing control before sliding through the grass. Carson Hocevar took the green checkered flag at the end of Stage 1, getting the nod after a review which determined Tanner Gray should be scored second.

Tony Stewart was part of a Stage 2 wreck which also collected Jake Garcia. Chandler Smith reached the start-finish line first to end the stage, making a late move forward.

The final stage saw the caution flag for a Carson Hocevar spin, as tire issues plagued multiple drivers down the stretch. He spun a second time laps later.

Daytona weekend, NASCAR season continue

As a new NASCAR season kicks off this weekend, the Truck Series was the first of the three top series to race for the checkered at Daytona International Speedway.

The season-opener was headlined by big names, from NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contenders to Cup Series ringers and even some legends of the sport. Now, the season continues with a trip to EchoPark Speedway for the Fr8 Racing 208 on Saturday, February 21.

2025 champion Corey Heim has moved on from a full-time truck schedule this season, opening the door for last season’s runner-up Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and more returning drivers to compete for a title. Fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland, Frankie Muniz and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen will also compete throughout the season, along with various Cup Series stars slated to make appearances.

Before turning the page on Daytona, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will run the United Rentals 300 on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET with a broadcast on the CW. Finally, the Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX and MAX.