Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reveals if he will hire John Harbaugh after Ravens exit

Jim Harbaugh will not hire his brother, John Harbaugh, to be part of the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff for a valid reason. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh was asked if he was interested in bringing John Harbaugh to join his staff after the Baltimore Ravens fired him.

“He’ll be a head coach next year,” Jim Harbaugh said, per Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. It would be interesting to see the Harbaugh brothers on the same coaching staff, but Jim is right because John is the top head coaching candidate for teams that don’t (and do) have a head coach.

It was reported that seven teams have called about John Harbaugh. The thing about that is, there are six teams (other than the Ravens) that don’t have a head coach. Harbaugh has been the Ravens’ head coach since 2008, and the team let him go after an 8-9 finish this past season.

John Harbaugh reacts to the Ravens releasing him

“Gratitude to the owner and organization who was willing to bring in a head coach who made his mark with Special Teams success,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “A difficult thing to do … and Appreciation for all the moments, all these years, that are etched into eternity. I hope a legacy built on Faith, always Fighting, always Believing.”

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, most importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. “Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership. He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.”

In his 18 seasons with the Ravens, Harbaugh posted a 180-113 record in the regular season and a 13-11 record in the postseason. He led Baltimore to 12 playoff appearances, six AFC North championships, four AFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl win during the 2012 season.