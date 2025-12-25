Charles Barkley calls out NFL, Roger Goodell over Christmas Day games

For the sixth consecutive year, the NFL has taken over Christmas Day.

Christmas games in the NFL have become a new tradition, beginning in 2020 with Alvin Kamara‘s six touchdown performance in the New Orleans Saints’ 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. One game turned into two games, and eventually three games in 2022. The 2025 season marks the fourth year of three NFL games on Christmas Day.

The NFL completely stole the NBA’s spotlight with the move, as it had played games every Christmas Day since 1947. While the NFL has three games on the holiday, the NBA has five.

Prior to tip-off in the opening game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, Charles Barkley lambasted the NFL and Roger Goodell for taking over Christmas Day.

“(NBA games on Christmas) are tremendous because you’ve got five games and there’s nobody else playing,” Barkley said. “Well, you know, the NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourselves, but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL want to hog every day of the week now.”

“I saw those guys yesterday on ESPN talking about, and they’re right, Christmas is an NBA day. That is it. Roger Goodell trying to hog everyday of the week, and they got Saturday now too. On Friday too. Stay in your lane Roger.”

NFL’s Christmas slate has been watered down due to injuries and eliminated teams

The NBA did get a bit of a break this season however, as the three-game slate of NFL action will feature two third-string quarterbacks (Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun) and one backup quarterback (Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer). Four of the six teams hitting the field on Christmas have already been eliminated from postseason contention, with the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos being the lone exceptions.

This could certainly provide a ratings boost for the National Basketball Association, which features multiple intriguing matchups.

Three of these include a matchup between two of the Western Conference’s brightest young teams (San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City), a clash between the ‘Splash Brothers’ Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (Golden State vs. Dallas), and a meeting between future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Kevin Durant (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston).

Although Chuck takes exception with the NFL taking over Christmas Day, it will likely never leave the holiday again. Last season, the games (streamed on Netflix) averaged over 30 million global viewers.