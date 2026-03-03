Charles Barkley denounces critics of U.S hockey team's White House visit: 'Why do y’all have to mess up everything?'

The U.S. men’s hockey team’s visit to the White House came with it’s fair share of controversy, especially after president Donald Trump’s viral comments toward the U.S. women’s hockey team during his State of the Union address. However, a championship team visiting the White House isn’t a new tradition, which NBA legend Charles Barkley has since pointed out.

Barkley publicly blasted the critics of the Olympic gold medal-winning hockey team for accepting the president’s invitation to the nation’s capital. After all, it’s the first gold medal for the U.S. men’s team in 46 years.

“Why do y’all have to mess up everything?” Barkley asked his co-host Ernie Johnson during a recent episode of his podcast, The Steam Room with EJ and Chuck. “Everything is not Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal.

“That’s why we got this divided, screwed up country. Stop it, man. Because the public, they’re idiots, they’re fools. They can’t think for themselves. I know y’all say stuff to trigger them. Y’all say stuff and y’all know they’re going to be fools.”

Johnson, who is also Barkley’s co-host on Inside the NBA, noted why Trump’s comments toward the gold-medal winning women’s team became controversial. The president made a joke about needing to invite them as well if he wanted to avoid impeachment. However, Barkley maintained his stance.

“We don’t have to fall for stupidity,” Barkley continued. “These people out here are stupid, they need something to trigger them. Just cause they want us to be stupid, we don’t have to be stupid.

“He should have invited both teams to the White House. Simple as that. Guys who didn’t want to go, shouldn’t have to explain why they didn’t go.”

Barkley went on to say that he’s “not a Trump guy.” However, if he was invited to the White House, he’d take the president up on the offer.

“I respect the office,” Barkley said. “He’s the president of the United States… it doesn’t have to be a talking point. I don’t have to be un-American.”

To Barkley’s point, football teams like Ohio State and the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers of the MLB all visited the White House over the past year with little controversy attached. Invitations to the White House is a tradition that’s carried through decades.

However, several teams just the same have declined the invitation all the same. Only 20 of the 53 players on the Eagles’ Super Bowl roster showed up to Washington D.C., while five players on the men’s hockey team this year declined to visit despite the controversy their visit, and appearance at the State of the Union address, caused.



