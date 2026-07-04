Charles Bediako listed on NBA Summer League roster after failed Alabama injunction

Former Alabama forward Charles Bediako is listed on the Chicago Bulls’ NBA Summer League roster, the team announced Friday. It marks his return to an NBA franchise after suiting up for the Crimson Tide last year thanks to a judge’s order.

A judge granted Bediako a temporary restraining order in his eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for him take the court for Alabama despite playing in the NBA G-League weeks earlier. He appeared in five games for the Crimson Tide, averaging 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds, as well as 1.4 blocks. He also shot 77.3% from the field.

However, a different judge denied Bediako’s request for a preliminary injunction, meaning he could no longer play for Alabama. He then latched on with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League and will now get ready for his first reps with an NBA team since the injunction was denied.

Judge Jim Roberts of the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court initially granted Bediako’s TRO, but later recused himself. Judge Daniel Pruet then came in to oversee the case and ruled against Bediako in his quest for a preliminary injunction. As a result, he could no longer play for Alabama.

From there, Bediako filed an emergency motion with the Alabama Supreme Court as he sought an interim injunction against the NCAA. The court then denied the request for an interim injunction pending appeal, and Bediako eventually motioned to dismiss the suit.

Bediako first played for Alabama from 2021-23 before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was not selected, but later played in the G-League and, at one point, signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Bediako has never played in an NBA game, but played in the G-League for the Motor City Cruise Jan. 17. Less than a week later, a judge granted his TRO, paving the way for him to be able to play for Alabama against Tennessee. The decision generated a wave of criticism across college basketball, but Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and AD Greg Byrne both defended Bediako throughout the process.

Now, Charles Bediako will prepare for the NBA Summer League with the Bulls. He will play alongside No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson and No. 15 overall pick Dailyn Swain in Las Vegas. Chicago will begin Summer League action July 10 against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center.